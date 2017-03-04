Benzie County Boy Scouts Raise Awareness For Homeless

Boy scouts in Benzie County are bundling up and braving the winter temperatures, for a good cause.

9&10's Taylor Jones checked in with Troop 267 Saturday in Honor.

“We’re spending 24 hours outside in this parking lot in our cardboard shelter to try to raise awareness for our food and can drive for B.A.C.N,” says Gabriel Kennis, Boy Scout.

Benzie County Boy Scout Troop 267 is setting up camp in the Honor Market parking lot.

From Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon, they are collecting food donations for Benzie Area Christian Neighbors to give to homeless people.

“This year we’re building a house out of cardboard and we’re going to help raise awareness while doing this. Two people will be in the store and everyone else will be here and were going to sleep out tonight in it,” says Jacob Ingleston, Boy Scout.

Their goal is to collect 1000 pounds worth of food donations.

It’s a charity the scouts are happy to help out with.

“It helps raises awareness for the homeless and less fortunate because they are everywhere. You don't know it, they could be in the classroom, they could be behind you, they could be starving and you don't know,” says Ingleston.

The Boy Scouts say this fundraiser teaches them more than just the importance of giving back to the community.

“It builds good character, you learn how to be a good person and you learn strengths. You learn how to survive in the wilderness and how to take care of others. It’s also important for leadership. You have to learn how to work with people, how to collaborate with them, how to lead a bunch of your peers and how to succeed with them,” says Kennis.

Troop 267 will take food and money donations until two Sunday afternoon outside of the Honor Market.