Munson Healthcare Hospital In Cadillac Ranked In Top 100 Rural Hospitals

A local hospital is receiving national attention.

Munson Healthcare Hospital in Cadillac was ranked as one of the top 100 rural hospitals in the country.

The list by I-Vantage Health Analytics took into account healthcare quality, outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

The president of Munson Healthcare group says while it's nice to be recognized, it doesn't mean they plan to slack off.

We’re going to keep doing what we do everyday, which is keep the patient in the center of everything we do. We'll continue to focus on our patients and quality outcomes, great care for this community and really living up to our mission,” Tonya Smith, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital said.

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital currently provides care to around 80,000 residents spanning seven counties.