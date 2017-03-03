Downstate Lieutenant Sentenced To One Year Probation For Drunk Driving

An update now on the downstate lieutenant, charged with drunk driving in Montmorency County.

Friday he learned his punishment.

Brian Filipiak was sentenced to one year probation, and more than $1,000 in fines.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader obtained this body cam video taken as they tried to get him out of the car.

Montmorency County deputies say they saw Filipiak's pick-up truck weaving along a road.

He refused to leave the car.

Deputies threatened to use a stun gun if he didn't get out, and eventually pulled him from his pick-up.

Filipiak pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated in January.