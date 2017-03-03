Downstate Lieutenant Sentenced To One Year Probation For Drunk Driving

* Few Showers This Morning * Mostly to Partly Sunny Today, Chance For A Shower This Afternoon * Mostly Sunny Tuesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ This Morning/Today: A few isolated showers continue to work through the Lower Peninsula this morning but these will end around daybreak ...
* Few Showers This Morning * Mostly to Partly Sunny Today, Chance For A Shower This Afternoon * Mostly Sunny Tuesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ This Morning/Today: A few isolated showers continue to work through the Lower Peninsula this morning but these will end around daybreak ...
Overland Park, Kansas-March 28, 2017- (Newswire.com) ????????Sorella Vita, the 2016 Bridesmaid Collection of the Year, is excited to announce the release of its newest collection. Debuting this month at nearly 600...
Overland Park, Kansas-March 28, 2017- (Newswire.com) ????????Sorella Vita, the 2016 Bridesmaid Collection of the Year, is excited to announce the release of its newest collection. Debuting this month at nearly 600 stores...