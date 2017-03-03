Memorial Statue Coming to Traverse City in September

“When I look at the statue…it brings tears to your eyes when you see it.”

A special statue is coming to Traverse City thanks to a local military organization.

Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers honor those who have served our country, as well as their families.

They are currently getting a life-size bronze statue built, to be placed in the Grand Traverse Area Veterans Memorial Park.

Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers is a nonprofit organization supporting mothers, from Clare all the way through the Upper Peninsula, who have lost a loved one in war.

The statue is being built in Arizona right now and will be revealed September 24th, National Gold Star Mother’s Day.

Of the $60,000 price tag, they have raised $34,000 so far.

“The sacrifice is just so great and for our organization we want the statue as an educational piece,” said Starla Owens, president of Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers. “It's not just representing the mothers, it's representing the fathers, it's representing the families that are left behind and it's paying honor and tribute to all of them.”

To donate, you can visit the Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mother's website or the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation's website.