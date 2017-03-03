Memorial Statue Coming to Traverse City in September

The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they've made the right decision to close down the bridge during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder.
ISIS is claiming responsibility for another deadly terror attack in London.
