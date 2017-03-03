Kalkaska County Family Thanks Officers for Daring Rescue During House Fire

“I called Sergeant Huff and I thanked him personally for pulling my mom out."

Even after a tragic fire, a family is thanking a Kalkaska sergeant and deputy for their daring rescue.

On February 22, fire crews were called to a house fire in Kalkaska that was spreading quickly.

The first to arrive on the scene were a Kalkaska Department of Public Safety officer and sheriff's deputy.

When they heard Mary Jo tester, who was paraplegic, was trapped inside they didn't hesitate to run into the burning building after her.

Mary Jo was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with life threatening injuries. Sadly she died on Monday.

Now her daughter is speaking out and thanking the officers for their heroism.

“I cried, I actually really did because that just meant so much that they're willing to go so far above and beyond what they are paid to do to help somebody in need,” said Danielle Bowen, daughter of Mary Jo Tester.

