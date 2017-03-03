Two People Arrested For Making Meth In Otsego Co. Home

Thanks to a tip, police arrested two people making meth at a home in Otsego County.

The Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement drug team searched a home in Gaylord late Thursday night and seized meth and items used to make the drug.

A man was arrested for one count of making meth and a woman was arrested for three counts of supplying pseudoephedrine, a main ingredient to make meth.

The pair are awaiting arraignment at the Otsego County Jail.