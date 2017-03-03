Grand Traverse Watershed, Great Lakes Advocates Detail Impact of Possible White House Fund Cut

A possible budget cut from President Trump would slash millions in conservation funding for Michigan's Great Lakes.

The White House could propose slicing funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by 97 percent.

It's an idea strongly opposed by Michigan's Representatives in Congress, Democrat and Republican.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr looked into the potential cut and the damage local groups say it could do.

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is funded at $300 million, money that protects the lakes in many different ways.

This new proposal would chop that down to only $10 million.

“The reduction is so large that, in essence, the great lakes restoration initiative funding would pretty much go away,” says Christine Chrissman, Executive Director, Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Center.

The Grand Traverse Bay Watershed says a 97 percent cut would really hurt conservation efforts.

“The amount of the projects that you could do or the impact that those projects would be so insignificant compared to what's been able to happen over the last 6 or 7 years,” Chrissman says.

…Including commerce and the fight against Asian carp.

“The idea is to really infuse some investment back into the great lakes in terms of restoring it,” says Kent Wood, Director of Governmental Relations, Traverse City Chamber of Commerce. “Just invasive species, alone, is a continuing and annual issue that requires millions upon millions of dollars. Congress, ultimately, is also going to have to pass their own budget and they are going to have to have a say in this."

“The good news is that nothing is final at this point,” says Brad Williams, Executive Director, Great Lakes Metro Chambers Coalition.

Williams says each state touching the lakes will stand by their natural resources.

“This is a crucial, crucial program that allows our region what is a significant economic asset,” Williams says. “This has to be a bipartisan issue."

The President's budget proposal is expected to be released next week.

The Michigan House of Representatives also wrote a letter to the white house, asking for re-consideration.