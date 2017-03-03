Sault Ste. Marie Records One of the Warmest and Wettest Winters - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sault Ste. Marie Records One of the Warmest and Wettest Winters

Friday was a cold day in Sault Ste. Marie, but that hasn't been the case for much of the winter there.

This is the third warmest and fifth wettest winter on record in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau says the stretches of warmth led to some cancellations at local motels.

They also had to close down their tubing hill at Sault Seal Recreational Area more than once during the warm ups.

The visitors bureau says with so many outdoor winter activities that bring in business, they hope the cold lasts. 

"This has been the strangest winter that I can remember in a very long time," Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Linda Hoath said. "You've seen, you know, it goes 0 and right back up to 40s."

The Soo CVB says they're already getting calls about this weekend now that they've gotten more snow and cold.

