Traverse City Police Investigating Series of Break-Ins

Workers at a bakery at the Grand Traverse Commons found their store broken into Thursday morning.

Police arrested a man hours later who may be responsible.

Security at Munson Medical Center caught a man breaking into cars.

Police arrested him and say he’s a suspect in the Pleasanton Bakery break-in too.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson have more details on how they’re figuring out if the cases are linked.

“They're both very close in proximity. We're going to look into that and see.”

Thursday morning, the staff at Pleasanton Bakery says they came in to start baking like normal.

“We were about two hours into production before we realized what had happened when our front of house staff showed up and there was no till,” says Al Manner, kitchen manager at Pleasanton Bakery.

What they found was their back door had been busted and a window screen cut.

‘The frame right here had been actually knocked off the wall because the latches were on real tight, holding it together, but the frame wasn't strong enough to keep him out,” Manner says.

Then police were called to the parking deck at Munson Medical Center where security caught a man breaking into cars.

“He had property on his person that belonged in other cars and things and was subsequently arrested on that,” says Traverse City Police Dt/Sgt. Erich Bohrer.

Police says they’re investigating if the evidence collected from Pleasanton Bakery matches the suspects from the car break-ins.

“The evidence that we collected has been sent to the lab for fingerprinting. We got a couple other items that were found that are also being sent to the lab for printing,” says Dt/Sgt. Bohrer. “We're waiting for that. We're trying to find owners of property, trying to link that together.”