GT Rural Fire Department Upgrades Search & Rescue Snow Equipment
The Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department has some new equipment, but it’s not for fighting fires.
This week they received their new search and rescue snowmobile and sled.
The equipment is vital for the responders to use when helping lost or hurt snowmobilers.
The new snowmobile and sled are bigger and more stable, allowing them to get to patients faster and offer more car.
They also have a first aid kit on board.
“With the rescue sled itself it allows us to actually be in with the patient, where the old one we really couldn't be with the patient and be moving the sled at the same time,” says Capt. Kenneth Fritz, Grand Traverse Rural Fire. “We can provide any assistance to that patient that may be needed in transport back to an ambulance.”
The department purchased the new equipment after years of donations through their pancake breakfast and other fundraisers.
This year’s annual pancake breakfast will take place on Sunday, April 9.
