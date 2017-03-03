Driver Accused Of Hitting Pedestrian In Leelanau County Arrested For Drunk Driving

A 70-year-old Leelanau County man is in stable but critical condition after being hit by a repeat drunk driver.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says a man was just out grabbing his mail when the driver hit him.

It happened Thursday around 3:30 near the intersection of South Lakeshore Drive and Laskey Road.

The Leelanau County undersheriff says all the man who was hit can remember is walking across the street to get the mail, then turning to walk back.

After that, the sheriff's office has to fill in the blanks.

“It appears that the Pontiac, which was northbound, veered across the center line and struck the pedestrian,” says Leelanau County Undersheriff Steve Morgan.

Throwing the pedestrian onto the windshield and sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, and damaging the driver's car.

“A person has a right to go and walk across the road and get their mail, as long as traffic is clear. They should also have an expectation that they're safe on the side of the road, or if they're viewing traffic coming and they're not in that lane they should be safe,” explains Morgan.

For those who walk along the road often, it doesn't come as a surprise

“I walk on this road and, in fact, about a week ago the road conditions were poor with icy patches and I was walking down the road and a car came screaming at me. It was scary, they didn't slow down,” says Charlie Edson.

The undersheriff says the roads were slick, but this wasn't your typical pedestrian vs. car accident.

Court documents show the driver, Dwayne Mikowski, was drunk.

“If someone has made the decision to consume alcohol they shouldn't be getting behind the wheel, and at 3:30 in the afternoon, this shouldn't be a concern for pedestrian going to get their mail. People need to stop and think if they're going to drink before they drive,” says Morgan.

Edson says, “Drivers have to slow down when there's pedestrians around, that just makes common sense. Now, if there was drinking involved, now who knows what was going through that person's mind.”

This isn't Mikowski's first time being caught drunk driving, it was his fourth.

“We have a person here that has a history, but he had a valid driver’s license, so he was legally be able to operate a car in the roadway. It's just unfortunate that he decided to consume alcohol or get behind the wheel,” explains Morgan.

Friday afternoon Mikowski was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and habitual offender second-offense.