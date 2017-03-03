Bill Marsh Auto Group Opens New Price Point Used Car Dealership In Traverse City

A local business is driving ahead with changes, expanding again.

Bill Marsh Auto Group cut the ribbon on its newest location Friday.

The Price Point dealership will specialize in used cars.

The group says they'll help customers on a budget find the car they want quicker.

“In the past, people could drive around and console a local newspaper and drive around from lot to lot to lot. Today, with mobile technology, people have already found what they are looking for, so coming to one single marketplace where all of our inventory is at one location makes it so much easier for customers to shop,” says Bill Marsh Jr.

You can find the Price Point location right next to Bill Marsh's main location on Garfield in Traverse City.