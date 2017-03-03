Cadillac Men Arrested On Meth Charges, Violating Parole

Two Cadillac men are in trouble after a drug team found them hiding in a basement with tools to make meth.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team say it started when state troopers checked on a parolee in a home on Fourth Street Thursday night.

They found the parolee inside, along with another man, and items used to make meth.

They arrested both men on meth charges and for violating parole.