Brewvine: Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay

Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit. Manton Republican state Rep. Michele Hoitenga says she sees too many law-abiding citizens in trouble by not having their license. Tom Lambert the president of Michigan Open Carry Inc. says the legislation doesn’t change any existing laws and only defines where people could conceal carry without a permit. Although there has bee...

