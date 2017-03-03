Mecosta County Deputies Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver

Caught on camera: a Mecosta County hit-and-run in Morley.

Surveillance video shows what happened.

Deputies say around 11:05 Friday, an older model, light blue, four-door passenger car was going south on Cass, near Second Street, when it jumped the curb and hit a power pole.

They say the driver then hit a mailbox and kept going south.

The front of the vehicle should have front end damage.

If you know who it is, call the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.