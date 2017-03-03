11-Year-Old Calhoun Co. Girl Dies From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

An 11-year-old girl is dead and two adults are in critical condition in Calhoun County.

Deputies say they were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

They were found Thursday night in Springfield.

A worried neighbor called, saying a family was staying in the house and that they didn't have electric service but heard what sounded like a gas-powered generator.

The sheriff's department says a gas-powered generator powering a kerosene heater caused carbon monoxide to build up inside the home.