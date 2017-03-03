MTM On The Road: Michigan Warm Hugs Quilts in Roscommon

JUST IN: We have a crew headed to St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, as it is on fire.
“I do not want that in my front yard.”
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
“This property is one of the highest recreational priorities in our entire region.”
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Traverse City man and the recovery of a stolen motor home and golf carts.
Heavy hearts in Traverse City as the community remembers this man, Lars Kelto and the mark he left on the area.
JUST IN: A wildfire spanning at least 30 acres began Tuesday evening in Wexford County.
A Wexford County man is accused of abusing a child.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
