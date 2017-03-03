MTM On The Road: Michigan Warm Hugs Quilts in Roscommon - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Michigan Warm Hugs Quilts in Roscommon

With a few more weeks until spring, there are still many days that require cozy quarters in the house! Today we take you to the headquarters of comfort and sentiment in Roscommon where Michigan Warm Hugs Quilts is making quilters of all ages and genders. From quilting supplies, fabrics, kits, project ideas and workshop tutorials, the small business offers a bit of everything. Join us for a look inside the new shop on Michigan This Morning!