VP Mike Pence Reportedly Used Personal Email For State Business While Governor

Vice President Mike Pence is accused of using his personal email to do state business.

Pence reportedly communicated with advisers using his AOL account to discuss topics that included homeland security.

Pence's personal email was hacked last summer during a presidential campaign, in which he was a very vocal critic of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email account and server.

Pence spoke about the emails Friday in Wisconsin.

 “No, there's no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton's having a private server mishandling classified information, destroying classified information,” said Pence. “We have full complied with Indiana's laws.”

Former Clinton campaign staffers, including her former press secretary Brian Fallon, are expressing frustration with what they call hypocrisy.

"To learn that the vice president, himself, was now using the same practice was just - is just another indication how hypocritical the attacks were against Hillary Clinton," said Fallon.

The emails were sent when Pence was still Indiana's governor.

State law did not require him to use a public account.

