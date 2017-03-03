Early White House Plan Could Drastically Cut Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding

The president and his team could suggest cuts to the budget that protects the Great Lakes -- a 97 percent cut.

Senator Debbie Stabenow responded to the leaked report Thursday that the EPA could request a 97 percent cut in funding to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Stabenow helped launch the initiative in 2010.

She says it's been critical in cleaning up the lakes, fighting invasive species and resorting fish and wildlife habitats.

Stabenow calls the report outrageous and says a cut like that could hurt Michigan's economy down the road.