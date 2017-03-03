Early White House Plan Could Drastically Cut Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding

Sunday, June 4 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:19:09 GMT
Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...
Sunday, June 4 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:03:38 GMT
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit. Manton Republican state Rep. Michele Hoitenga says she sees too many law-abiding citizens in trouble by not having their license. Tom Lambert the president of Michigan Open Carry Inc. says the legislation doesn’t change any existing laws and only defines where people could conceal carry without a permit. Although there has bee...
* Isolated Showers/Storms * Shower Chance Continues Monday * More Clouds than Sun ----------------------------- * Strong Storms Possible Tonight: A weak wave of showers/storms pass through tonight. We are not expecting a lot of activity but an isolated stronger storm is not out of the question for areas South of Traverse City. Our main concerns from any storm would be from wind and hail. While this is not likely, it is something we are looking out for tonight. * Fire Danger:...
Saturday, June 3 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-06-03 22:46:08 GMT
Saturday, June 3 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-03 23:12:03 GMT
The city of London is facing high tensions as reports are saying that a van has plowed into a crowd of people on the iconic London Bridge. Witnesses say that 15-20 people have been hurt on the bridge. People say they have heard gunshot ringing out from the bridge. Another incident is reported at a Borough Market in London. Reports are coming out that say that there has been a knife attack. Borough Market is a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short...
