Traverse City Police Catch Man Breaking Into Cars At Munson Medical Center

A Traverse City man was arrested after he was caught breaking into cars at Munson Medical Center.

Traverse City police say the man broke into several cars in the upper level of Munson's parking deck Thursday morning.

When they arrested him, they found him with stolen items from the cars.

Police are also looking into whether he is responsible for a break-in at a bakery in the Grand Traverse Commons earlier that day.

Around 9 a.m. the store owner found their door kicked in, side window screen cut out and cash drawer stolen.

Police were able to collect evidence and sent it to the Michigan State Police Lab in Grayling for to see if it's a match.