Traverse City Police Catch Man Breaking Into Cars At Munson Medi - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Police Catch Man Breaking Into Cars At Munson Medical Center

Posted: Updated:

A Traverse City man was arrested after he was caught breaking into cars at Munson Medical Center.

Traverse City police say the man broke into several cars in the upper level of Munson's parking deck Thursday morning.

When they arrested him, they found him with stolen items from the cars.

Police are also looking into whether he is responsible for a break-in at a bakery in the Grand Traverse Commons earlier that day.

Around 9 a.m. the store owner found their door kicked in, side window screen cut out and cash drawer stolen.

Police were able to collect evidence and sent it to the Michigan State Police Lab in Grayling for to see if it's a match.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-04 13:53:12 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-06-04 14:14:20 GMT

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    CBS News PhotoCBS News Photo

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Police Shot London Bridge Attackers over 50 Times

    Police Shot London Bridge Attackers over 50 Times

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:19:09 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:47:00 GMT

    Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

    Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

    •   