One Person Killed In Upper Peninsula Crash, Three Others Injured - Northern Michigan's News Leader

One Person Killed In Upper Peninsula Crash, Three Others Injured

Posted: Updated:

An Upper Peninsula crash killed a passenger from New Jersey Friday morning.

State police say the crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck on US 2, near Jackson Road in Schoolcraft County.

Troopers are not sure which vehicle lost control and hit the other, but say the passenger in the pickup died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was hurt, as were both people in the semi.

Troopers believe weather played a role in the crash.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-04 13:53:12 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-06-04 14:14:20 GMT

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    CBS News PhotoCBS News Photo

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Police Shot London Bridge Attackers over 50 Times

    Police Shot London Bridge Attackers over 50 Times

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:19:09 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:47:00 GMT

    Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

    Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

    •   