One Person Killed In Upper Peninsula Crash, Three Others Injured

An Upper Peninsula crash killed a passenger from New Jersey Friday morning.

State police say the crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck on US 2, near Jackson Road in Schoolcraft County.

Troopers are not sure which vehicle lost control and hit the other, but say the passenger in the pickup died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was hurt, as were both people in the semi.

Troopers believe weather played a role in the crash.