Sights and Sounds: View of Piers Gorge From Above

British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit. Manton Republican state Rep. Michele Hoitenga says she sees too many law-abiding citizens in trouble by not having their license. Tom Lambert the president of Michigan Open Carry Inc. says the legislation doesn’t change any existing laws and only defines where people could conceal carry without a permit. Although there has bee...