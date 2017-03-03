Sights and Sounds: View of Piers Gorge From Above - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: View of Piers Gorge From Above

Posted: Updated:

Just south of a little town called Norway is an Upper Peninsula treasure called Piers Gorge.

Chief photojournalist Corey Adkins takes us there in today's Sights and Sounds.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-04 13:53:12 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-06-04 14:14:20 GMT

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    CBS News PhotoCBS News Photo

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Police Shot London Bridge Attackers over 50 Times

    Police Shot London Bridge Attackers over 50 Times

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:19:09 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:47:00 GMT

    Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

    Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing. Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests. Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests. Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge. Minutes...

    •   