Baby Rattles Recalled Because Of Choking Hazard

About 680,000 baby rattle toys are being recalled because of a choking hazard.

Kids II Inc. says they are getting reports the Oball Rattles that come in blue, green and orange are dangerous for toddlers.

They have received 42 reports of the plastic disc inside breaking, releasing small beads.

Two reports say beads were found in children's mouths.

Another three say some were gagging on it.

Anyone who has these recalled rattles should take them away immediately.

For more information on this recall, click here.