Former Michigan Lawmaker Expected To Face Trial On Perjury Charge

A Michigan lawmaker who resigned following a 2015 sex scandal is expected to face trial this spring on a perjury charge.

The trial is set for May 22 in Ingham County.

Todd Courser's attorney says the case is being rushed.

Courser is accused of lying under oath during a legislative hearing about misconduct in office.

However, a judge dismissed those charges.

In 2015 Courser asked an aide to send a phony email to cover up his affair with GOP State Representative Cindy Gamrat.

She was expelled from office by lawmakers.

Charges against Gamrat were dismissed, but Courser has been declared competent for trial. 

