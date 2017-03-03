New Bill Could Give Students, Parents More Flexibility In Class Choices

Michigan Representative Curt Vanderwall of Ludington submitted new legislation Friday morning to give parents and students more flexibility in their educational class choices.

Michigan Merit Standards allow one foreign language course requirement to be met by instead taking a technical education or performing arts course in order to graduate high school.

Any students set to graduate between 2016 and 2021 are currently able to take advantage of this opportunity.

However, students graduating after 2021 wouldn't be eligible, because the provision is set to expire.

Vanderwall's bill would remove that 2021 expiration date, allowing younger students to continue having the option to take a broader variety of courses.