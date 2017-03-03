M-80 in Chippewa Co. Reopens; Boil Water Advisory Issued

An eight inch pipe has stopped spewing water in Chippewa County, but there is now a boil water advisory in effect.

A water main break started gushing water early Friday morning on M-80, between Water Tower Drive and Meehan Street.

The road was closed for hours Friday, but has since reopened.

The break is now fixed, but there is a boil water advisory for people near the break site until Monday.

The break is impacting the Kinross Correctional Facility and other nearby businesses.

