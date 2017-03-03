Ohio Company Recalls Veal Products Due To E. coli Concerns - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ohio Company Recalls Veal Products Due To E. coli Concerns

Posted: Updated:

An Ohio company is recalling more than 40,000 pounds of meat due to E. coli concerns.

Some of that meat was shipped to Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Ohio Farms Packing Company is recalling several thousands of boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination.

The products were made from November 30, 2016 to February 3, 2017.

Company officials say the products shipped to distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Canada.

Click here for more information on this recall.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-04 13:53:12 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-06-04 14:14:20 GMT

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

    The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    CBS News PhotoCBS News Photo

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:39:07 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:48:51 GMT

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

    •   