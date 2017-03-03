Ohio Company Recalls Veal Products Due To E. coli Concerns

An Ohio company is recalling more than 40,000 pounds of meat due to E. coli concerns.

Some of that meat was shipped to Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Ohio Farms Packing Company is recalling several thousands of boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination.

The products were made from November 30, 2016 to February 3, 2017.

Company officials say the products shipped to distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Canada.

Click here for more information on this recall.