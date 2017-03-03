MTM On The Road: 11th Annual Suds & Snow in Traverse City - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: 11th Annual Suds & Snow in Traverse City

The ultimate "Party In The Woods" is back for its 11th Annual Suds & Snow celebration at Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City! This Saturday, March 4th, you're invited to an afternoon of live music, 20+ craft breweries, food trucks and flurry festivities. Party goers are encouraged to make use of the complimentary shuttle that runs from the Old Town Parking Deck, Pointes North Hotel, Cherry Tree Inn to Timber Ridge Resort every 20 minutes. Upon arrival you'll experience a half mile hike into the wooded venue that's decked out for this year's theme of Mardi Gras. Cheers!

