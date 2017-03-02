Scientists Discover Human, Cattle Viruses In Michigan Rivers

Federal scientists say they've discovered human and cattle viruses in some Michigan rivers.

The U.S. geological survey and the U.S. Department of Agriculture tested eight rivers between 2011 and 2013.

They found human viruses in 16 percent of the samples.

They mostly concentrated in River Rouge, and the Clinton River downstate.

Scientists say human viruses can come from waste water treatment infrastructure, or malfunctioning sewers and septic systems.