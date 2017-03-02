Pedestrian Hit By Car In Leelanau Co, Driver Arrested - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Pedestrian Hit By Car In Leelanau Co, Driver Arrested

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
Connect

Pedestrian recovering tonight after being hit by a car in Leelanau County.

The driver was arrested.

Central dispatch says it happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon on South Lake Shore Drive at Laskey Trail.

The victim was alert and awake when taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested, but it's still unclear on what charges.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring your information.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    CBS News PhotoCBS News Photo

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:39:07 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:48:51 GMT

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

  • Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

    Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:33:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:53:49 GMT

    An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County. 

    An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County. 

    •   