Update: MSP Find Man Missing From Traverse City

Michigan State Police have found a man they say had been missing from Traverse City since Thursday morning.

Troopers say 40-year-old Joseph (Joe) Nagy, who is mentally handicapped, went missing when he walked away from West Front Primary Care in Traverse City just before 10 a.m.

Family members say he was found safe around 8 a.m. on Friday wandering around the Old State Hospital grounds.

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:39:07 GMT
    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

  • Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:33:27 GMT
    An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County. 

