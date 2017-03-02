Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Kicks Off 7th Annual Food Drive - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Kicks Off 7th Annual Food Drive

Posted: Updated:

Local grocery stores pulling items off their shelves, to fill another.

The Benzie Area Christian Neighbors kicked off their seventh annual food drive.

Across Benzie County, volunteers are gathering canned food donations at five different stores, heading straight to the BACN food pantry.

It's an opportunity for the community to help the food pantry build a nearly two month additional food supply.

Also helping the food drive, a local Boy Scout troop will camp out in cardboard boxes on Sunday, raising awareness for those who are homeless.

“There will be volunteers that will collect canned goods so when you are shopping if you pick up an extra can or two and give it to our donation volunteers right there at the store,” says executive director of BACN, Gerri Banantwerp.

“We're going to take materials from the honor building supply co and build cardboard shelters and camp out front, and we'll take all sorts of donations,” says Michael Schaub with Troop 267.

Last year 8,000 pounds of food was collected.

They hope to meet that total again by Saturday at 6 pm.

