Mount Pleasant Remembers Community Leader

Touching many lives in the process.

There are heavy hearts in Mt. Pleasant over the death of a pillar in their community.

Local restaurant owner Tim Brockman died unexpectedly Wednesday night.

Flowers and cards of condolences now line the entrance to Max And Emily's as the Mount Pleasant community pays tribute to Tim Brockman, the man who not only touched the lives of everyone at his restaurant, but the entire Mount Pleasant community.

"Over the years I've just come to appreciate what an incredible contribution he has made," said Mayor Kathy Ling.

Tim Brockman may have owned landmark Mt. Pleasant restaurant Max and Emily's, but his mark extended far beyond these four walls.

"He's also been active on the Planning Commission and on the Downtown Development Board for many years, he's involved in a lot of charity work among other things," said Kathy Ling.

It was time spent together on the Planning Commission that made his friendship with Mayor Kathy Ling blossom.

"He's a great business person, a great citizen, a good family man and just a great friend," she said.

His death....

"Think of the legacy he built just in his brief time on this earth," said Amanda Schafer.

Now shining a spotlight on the larger-than-life imprint he left on the city he called home.

"A lot of people worry about who will lead our community in the future, Tim was doing something about it. He was mentoring people and showing them what it was like to be a community leader," she said.

And on Saturday his long time friend will accept the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Of Commerce Citizen Of The Year award on Tim's behalf.

"Tim you really deserved that citizen of the year award and I suspect you will know," Kathy said.

"I would just say thank you, Thank you for what you did in the time you were here and we are going to do our best to keep it up," Amanda said.

You can find a link to a go fund me page for one of Tim's programs, People Helping People, here.