Winter Weather Bad for Business During Traverse City Restaurant Week

Wednesday's winter weather was not good for restaurant week in Traverse City.

A week many local businesses expect to be packed.

9&10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington shows us how restaurants are bouncing back from a mid-week setback.

Restaurant week in Traverse City brings many locals out to their favorite restaurants. But Tuscan Bistro tells us that the start of the week was a little bit slower than expected.

“Sunday and Monday was great. But yesterday (Wednesday) we anticipated it once you wake up and you see that coming. You know it's going to be a slow night in the restaurant business,” says Mickey Cannon, chef and owner of Tuscan Bistro in Traverse City.

Cannon says they served less than 40 plates Wednesday night. Much slower than nights before, because of the storm. Just down the street at Apache Trout Grill, they ran into the same problem.

“This weather that came in really slowed down, particularly yesterday. We don't want anyone to drive when it is unsafe but it also just really made for a slow quiet night,” says general manager of Apache Trout Grill, Kristin Kiteley.

Kiteley goes on, “Last year, great sales throughout the week, certainly peak on the weekend but some really great early week business which this time of year is nice to see.”

They've made some changes to make up for Wednesday night’s loss.

“One of the things that we’ve done to adjust and kind of accommodate people is we are actually running our restaurant week menu from 11 o’clock on, so you don't have to come in at the dinner hour,” Kiteley says.

And things are looking up for the weekend.

Kiteley says, “I think there is some pent up demand, and it will be probably a little bit busier on Friday and Saturday.”?

And Mickey Cannon agrees, saying, “The people who canceled last night have made reservations for Friday and Saturday already. So the 20 or so reservations that canceled? They're all coming back.”