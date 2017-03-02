Leelanau County's NorthShore Volleyball Team Holds Food Drive Competition

A local volleyball team is giving back to the community in a unique and creative way.

NorthShore Volleyball in Leelanau County partnered with the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA and the Father Fred Foundation by hosting a food and clothing drive but in a twist, they made it a competition.

In a race against time, ten teams spent three weeks donating as many items as they could and were scored by how badly those items were needed.

“It’s great we spend a little bit of time really talking and discussing off the court you know why we were doing this and we needed to collect these and what these people really need, what they were looking for, what goods that we were really going to focus on that people don't think about very often,” said Madison Lutzke, coach of the winning team.

The teams collected enough items to fill up the bed of a truck as well as $450 to the Father Fred Foundation.