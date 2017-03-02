Leelanau County's NorthShore Volleyball Team Holds Food Drive Co - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Leelanau County's NorthShore Volleyball Team Holds Food Drive Competition

Posted: Updated:
By Whitney Amann, Reporter
Connect

A local volleyball team is giving back to the community in a unique and creative way.

NorthShore Volleyball in Leelanau County partnered with the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA and the Father Fred Foundation by hosting a food and clothing drive but in a twist, they made it a competition.

In a race against time, ten teams spent three weeks donating as many items as they could and were scored by how badly those items were needed.

“It’s great we spend a little bit of time really talking and discussing off the court you know why we were doing this and we needed to collect these and what these people really need, what they were looking for, what goods that we were really going to focus on that people don't think about very often,” said Madison Lutzke, coach of the winning team.

The teams collected enough items to fill up the bed of a truck as well as $450 to the Father Fred Foundation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    CBS News PhotoCBS News Photo

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:39:07 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:48:51 GMT

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

  • Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

    Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:33:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:53:49 GMT

    An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County. 

    An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County. 

    •   