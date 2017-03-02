Grand Traverse County Couple Wakes Up To Home Hit By Truck

A Grand Traverse County couple woke up to the unexpected Thursday morning, a truck on their porch.

The accident happened around 5:45 Thursday morning while the homeowners and their dog were sleeping.

Details are limited as to what may have caused the driver to crash into the home, but deputies did tell us he had a cut on his forehead and was cited for careless driving

Homeowner Deb Saur says she couldn't believe he veered that far off the road.

“We woke up and there were voices in the house and it was somebody yelling, I thought they were yelling that my dog got hit but what they were yelling was the house got hit and so we came out and there was a truck in the porch.”

Deb Saur says she's glad everyone is safe and their porch is repairable.