Mount Pleasant Community Leader Remembered After Unexpected Death

"He's the type of person that you, as a business person, achieve to get to,” says Jim Holton, who has known Tim Brockman as a friend for 20 years.

A man known for much more than owning this Mount Pleasant restaurant has passed away...

Those who knew Tim Brockman spent Thursday remembering him.

Brockman owned Max & Emily’s Eatery.

He died unexpectedly at home last night.

Soon after, the door to his business began filling with bouquets of flowers.

Those who knew Brockman say his generosity and efforts to feed the hungry were well-known throughout the community.

He also once served on the planning commission, and took part in many local organizations and clubs.

Jim Holton, owner of Mountain Town Station and one time Mt. Pleasant mayor is one of Tim's close friends.

He says Tim set the standard for business in the city.

"To be that type of person who gives so much to his community, so much to his family, so much to his church and his employees,” Holton says. “You just look and say how do you do it? And I've asked him that question. And he'll say just natural, Jim, just do it.”

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce says Brockman would have been selected the 2016 Citizen of the Year this Saturday.

Congressman John Moolenaar also provided this statement about Brockman:

“Tim was an outstanding citizen, who gave of his time and resources to make life better for all residents of Isabella County. He was a part of countless local organizations, clubs and special projects and he never stopped working to make a positive difference in the community.”