Mount Pleasant Gets Uber Services Throughout Area

If you are looking to get around in Mid-Michigan, things may have just become easier.

Uber began running services throughout the Mount Pleasant area at noon Thursday.

Now anyone who is an Uber driver, or looking for a ride somewhere, can operate in Mount Pleasant, Saginaw and Bay City.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman took a ride with the first Mount Pleasant Uber driver and has more details.

We rode around with Garrett Kozden all day since noon on and off, at least, as Uber just came to Mount Pleasant.

The uber app is very simple.

You can see the drivers on the map, wherever they are in proximity to you, and you can select where you have to go and one will come to you.

Now it’s here in Mid-Michigan.

“This is huge,” Kozden says.

Garrett has had to drive from Clare to Lansing to work for Uber for months.

“I’ve actually been driving in Lansing for six months and I hate going all the way to Lansing so now that it's here, it'll be much easier for me but for the town it's going to be huge,” Kozden says.

...And it has paid off.

“I was driving in Lansing for the U of M vs. MSU game,” Kozden says. “I made $800 in 8 hours because the surge was 8 times the whole day.”

The Mount Pleasant Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau likes the new option...

“We're excited,” says Chris Rowley, Executive Director, Mt. Pleasant Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. “I think it's another option to give our visitors and residents and CMU students a ticket around town."

And it's a service students plan to use, one that they can.

“I think a lot of people don't have the proper form of transportation and I know when I was a freshman, the freshman lot was about 2 miles from where I lived and in the winter, it's really hard to try and walk there or find rides,” says Sarah Bland, a junior at Central Michigan University.

“I’ve got so many friends that see CMU students. They go out,” Kozden says. “You are stuck out in the rain. All you have to do is call an Uber."

For more information on Uber or becoming a driver like Garrett, check out the Uber website.