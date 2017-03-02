Presque Isle County First Responders React to Winter Weather Mess

"It looks beautiful out there except everyone is digging themselves out," Presque Isle County Sheriff Bob Paschke said.

Clean up crews were out in full force Thursday.

Presque Isle County was dealing with several inches of snow dumped on them.

Some had 18 inches of snow fall throughout the day Wednesday.

All of that snow made for rough driving conditions for everyone, including first responders.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have our continuing coverage on how intense the winter weather got in Presque Isle County.

Thursday was a relatively calm and quiet day all across Presque Isle County which is a stark difference from how things were Wednesday.

There was heavy snow and blowing whiteout conditions, going from nearly no snow on the ground to huge snow build up.

That led to a busy day for first responders.

"Sure enough it starts snowing and it got worse and worse and worse," Ocqueoc-Bearinger Township Fire Chief Gary Yaklin said.

Wednesday's winter weather blasted Presque Isle County, creating quite a mess.

"It was pretty quiet until about 10:30 and I think we got our first call, car in a ditch," Sheriff Paschke said. "12 o'clock our lines were just, you know steady. I had five people on lines just handling calls."

First responders were busy dealing with roughly 70 slide offs, including three semis, a car fire and a small structure fire.

Rogers City and Ocqueoc-Bearinger Twp. fire Departments also started helping out on road patrol.

"It was whiteout, blizzard conditions and we're just lucky we didn't have anymore problems than we had," Chief Yaklin said.

Ocqueoc-Bearinger even had their fire hall opened up in case anyone needed somewhere warm to stay.

Luckily through it all, no one was hurt.

"It's just as dangerous for us to get out on the road as it is for anyone else," Chief Yaklin said.

"If we could stop some of that with people going out that don't need to be out, it would help," Sheriff Paschke said.

There are still plenty of slick spots all across the county especially on some of the back roads as clean up is ongoing.