Head-On Crash in Antrim County Sends Mother, One-Year-Old Daughter to Hospital

A mother and baby are recovering after they collided head-on with a pickup truck Thursday morning.

The Antrim County sheriff says it happened along US 31 between Erickson and Odell Road.

Responders had the roadway blocked off for three hours.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson have more details on the crash.

A car engine, sheets of metal, and shards of glass spread along US 31 after three cars got into an accident this morning.

“A lot of damage to all three of the vehicles,” says Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean.

Sheriff Bean says Tiffany Babbitt was heading south on US 31 with her one-year-old daughter in the car when she lost control.

“We believe that Ms. Babbitt was probably traveling too fast on the snow covered roadways that we had this morning and lost control, sliding into the northbound lane,” says Sheriff Bean.

Tiffany’s car hit George Hill’s pickup truck head-on.

And a third car driven by William Jahn was unable to avoid the crash.

“He had nowhere to go once the two vehicles had collided,” Sheriff Bean says. “There were some witnesses to it and stated that the third vehicle had nowhere to go and he collided also with the Babbitt vehicle.”

Hill and Jahn walked away without any injuries.

But Tiffany and her daughter were taken to the hospital.

“It appears at this time that Ms. Babbitt did not have a seatbelt on. I would believe that's why Munson is keeping her for observation,” says Sheriff Bean. “The child was in the car seat strapped in, but the car seat was upside down on the back seat. I believe that's probably where the bruising came from, when that car seat turned over.”

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash and any seatbelt violations.

Sheriff Bean says you must drive according to current weather and road conditions, and always wear your seatbelt.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office also has two trained car seat technicians to help with installing car seats.