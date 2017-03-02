Hook and Hunting: Creating New Habitats For Fish

A special project underway in Lake City that's using trees to help fish and fisherman.

With the area around Lake Missaukee so developed, there isn't as much tree fall and vegetation as other lakes.

This project through the DNR and Lake Township Enhancement Committee aims to fix that.

They’re taking tree piles onto the lake ice so that when it melts it will fall to the bottom, creating a new habitat for fish.

That’s good for fish and anglers.

“To provide some areas for fish to hang out, it will attract fish to them, and it will provide spots for anglers to target and hopefully increase the number of fish they are catching. It's going to concentrate fish, give them little hiding spots and that's where anglers will be able to maybe catch a few more fish,” Mark Tonello, DNR Fisheries Biologist said.

This is the first year of the project on Lake Missaukee.

The DNR is planning more for next year.