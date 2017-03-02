Michigan Introduces New Legislation For Paid Sick Leave

The state of Michigan is introducing new legislation for paid sick leave.

If passed, all part-time and full-time employees will get one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Right now, 44 percent of Michigan workers cannot afford to take off work if they or a family member gets sick.

Northern Michigan's News Leader spoke with a local business owner about the impacts.

She says it's a hit to payroll, but wants to support her employees.

“As an employee myself, I want to be able to know that if my child is sick I can stay home with them and give them the care that they need, as opposed to having to worry about whether or not I should be at work. I want to be able to provide that for my employees,” Niki Schultz, owner of Toy Town said.

Right now, five other states have similar laws: Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Vermont.