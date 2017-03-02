Sights and Sounds: Chippewa River

In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.

Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.

The city of London is facing high tensions as reports are saying that a van has plowed into a crowd of people on the iconic London Bridge. Witnesses say that 15-20 people have been hurt on the bridge. People say they have heard gunshot ringing out from the bridge. Another incident is reported at a Borough Market in London. Reports are coming out that say that there has been a knife attack. Borough Market is a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short...

The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.

A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.

* Isolated Showers & Storms Early Sunday * Chance For Showers Monday * Sunny & Warm Tuesday and Wednesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Moderate - Very High Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Sunday: Isolated early showers will end around 8am Sunday and skies will turn mostly to partly sunny. The middle of th...