Senate Confirms Ben Carson As HUD Secretary, Rick Perry As Energ - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Senate Confirms Ben Carson As HUD Secretary, Rick Perry As Energy Secretary

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump's cabinet is getting closer to being filled.

Thursday, the Senate confirmed former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary.

Thursday morning, it confirmed primary rival Dr. Ben Carson as the next secretary of housing and urban development.

Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence swore-in former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke as the new interior secretary.