Alpena Police Arrest Man Accused Of Abusing Baby, Lying To Police

Alpena police arrested an Ossineke man for abusing a baby and lying about it.

Police started investigating Duwain Buchler back in November of 2016 when a one-year-old was brought into the emergency room with a broken arm and bruises on the child's head and face.

He's charged with first and third degree child abuse and lying to an officer during an investigation.

If Buchler is found guilty, first degree child abuse carries up to life in prison.