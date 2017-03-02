Ford Recalls 36,000 Vehicles To Replace Faulty Air Bags

Drive a Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX or Lincoln Continental?

It could be recalled because the air bags may not inflate the way they are supposed to.

The recall impacts the 2016 and 2017 Edge, the 2016 and 2017 Lincoln MKX and the 2017 Lincoln Continental.

Ford says it's a Takata product, but not tied to the deadly recall.

Dealers will offer a free replacement.

Need more details? Click here.