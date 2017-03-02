Meijer Plans To Invest $375 Million For New, Remodeled Stores

Keeping our eye on the economy, Michigan based Meijer will invest more than $375 million into new and remodeled stores this year, and an Upper Peninsula store is one of them.

The new Meijer store is not yet open in Sault Ste. Marie.

Meijer says each new store can bring as many as 300 full and part time jobs to a community.

The chain also plans to update its supercenter in Mount Pleasant, along with five other stores in Michigan and nearby states.

The Soo store is expected to open this spring.

If you want to apply, click here.