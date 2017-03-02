NASA Releases Images Of Dust Devils Sweeping Across Mars

From trips to the moon, to new discoveries of planets and galaxies, we've seen a lot of exciting news from space lately.

Now, we're getting a look at some amazing images from the fourth rock from the sun.

Curiosity, NASA's robotic rover exploring Gale Crater on Mars, captured pictures of whirlwinds of dust sweeping across the planet.

NASA says on Mars, wind rules.

It's been shaping the red planet's landscape for billions of years.

NASA hopes to put man on Mars by the 2030s.