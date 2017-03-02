Wind Tears Famous Ford Logo Off Company's World Headquarters - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wind Tears Famous Ford Logo Off Company's World Headquarters

It was a pretty windy night in Dearborn as the famous Ford logo was ripped off the company's world headquarters.

Pictures of the missing sign were posted to Twitter.

The sign was torn off Wednesday night.

No one was hurt.

Winds reached 50 miles per hour there, and eased up Thursday morning.

At least three tornadoes hit southwest Michigan in storms this week.