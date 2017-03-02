Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Accused Of Sex Crimes Back In Court

We have continuing coverage on the ex-MSU and Team USA gymnastics doctor accused of dozens of sex crimes.

Larry Nassar was back in court in Ingham County Thursday.

A new filing seeks to ban the attorney general from commenting on the sexual assault investigation, saying his statements are jeopardizing Nassar's right to a fair trial.

As we reported last week, Attorney General Bill Schuette announced 22 sex crimes charges against Nassar.

Schuette called Nassar disgusting, despicable and a monster.

Nassar's legal team says Schuette violated a Michigan rule of professional conduct.

Nassar faces more than 20 charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level.

He's also facing federal child pornography charges.

More than 50 women in civil court are also suing him, and more than 80 people have filed complaints against Nassar.

Nassar says he's innocent and his treatments were accepted medical techniques.

He'll be back in court in May.